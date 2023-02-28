Peel police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 23-year-old man from Brampton.

Police said Paras Joshi was last seen on February 23 at 4:30 p.m., near Main Street North and Williams Parkway, in Brampton.

His family and police are concerned for his well-being.

Police describe Joshi as 5’9”, 143 lbs, with short black straight hair, and a full beard and moustache. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark blue pants, a black shirt, black shoes, and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2233. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.