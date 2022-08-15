INDIA

Police constable injured in Srinagar encounter, succumbs

A local police constable injured in a Srinagar encounter succumbed to critical injuries on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the J&K Police said: “Police personnel namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad R/O Batote Ramban who was injured yesterday during an anti-terrorist operation, succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tributes to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty.”

A terrorist was injured in the encounter which took place in old city Nowhatta area of Srinagar on Sunday evening.

The scooter used by two terrorists, one AK-47 rifle and two grenades were also recovered by the security forces from the encounter side.

