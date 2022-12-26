A court has awarded four years’ rigorous imprisonment to two persons in a case related to irregularities in the Police Constable Recruitment Test-2013, conducted by the Vyapam.

The test was conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), widely known by its Hindi acronym “Vyapam”.

Special Judge, CBI, Vyapam Cases, Gwalior while awarding the sentence to Laxman Singh (candidate) and Dharmendra Kumar (solver) also slapped a fine of Rs 14,100 on them for committing the offence.

The CBI had registered the case on the orders of Supreme Court and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Police Station, Murar relating to cheating by impersonation in the Police Constable Recruitment Test, 2013

It was alleged that Dharmendra Kumar appeared in the test in place of Laxman Singh.

During investigation, it was found that the photograph and signature in the application form of Laxman Singh were not matching with the candidate.

It was also found that Dharmendra Kumar appeared in place of original candidate, Laxman Singh.

Further, the CBI collected the opinion of experts on the thumb impression which established that Kumar appeared in the said examination in place of Singh.

After investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against both the accused.

The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them.

20221226-235803