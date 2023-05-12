SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Police crackdown on PTI leadership continues

NewsWire
0
0

The police on Friday expanded its crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) top-tier leadership as the party’s Senior Vice-President Shireen Mazari and Punjab’s former health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid were arrested from Islamabad and Lahore respectively, The News reported.

Mazari was apprehended at her residence during a pre-dawn raid in Islamabad under section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) while Dr Rashid was arrested from an unknown place in Lahore.

The former provincial minister was hiding to avoid the arrest, PTI’s senior leader Andaleeb Abbas said.

Police had taken her close family members into custody two days ago but her husband was released after his health deteriorated. Dr Rashid’s brother-in-law is still in police custody, Abbas said, The News reported.

There are a number of cases filed against Dr Yasmin Rashid, including that of an attack on Lahore Corps Commander’s residence.

The two women politicians’ arrests come after several other PTI leaders were taken into custody since Tuesday’s violent protests that erupted after Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

Other PTI leaders currently under arrest include Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Mohammad Khan, and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, The News reported.

In a significant legal victory for the PTI on May 11, the Supreme Court declared Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case “illegal” and ordered the authorities to release him “immediately”.

The apex court had sent the PTI chief to the Police Lines Guest House, with instructions to present himself before the IHC, the same court which declared his arrest legal.

20230512-112003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘PTI plans to tire govt by changing date of arrival in...

    UN envoy stresses need to engage Taliban in Afghanistan

    Shehbaz declared ‘innocent’ in money laundering case

    Pak Army chief, Blinken discuss Afghan peace process