Police in Prayagraj denied having detained two sons of jailed gangster Atiq Ahmad in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen had alleged that her sons were picked up by the police on February 24 from her residence and their whereabouts were not known since then.

She said no information regarding her sons was being provided by cops at the Dhoomanganj police station.

Hence, she requested the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to ask for a report from police.

“No persons with the name of Aizan Ahmad and Aban Ahmad (two sons of Atiq) are in police custody. Neither persons with such names are registered in the general diary (GD) of the police nor have they been kept in police custody,” stated the report of the Dhoomanganj police presented in the court of Prayagraj CJM Dinesh Kumar Gautam.

In the report, it was made clear that details were not available in this connection.

According to it, the SHO, who is investigation officer (IO) of Umesh Pal murder case, is out in the field for investigation.

The CJM has asked for a clearer report.

On February 28, he had sought a report from the Dhumanganj police in response to an application moved by Shaista Parveen.

