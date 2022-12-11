WORLD

Police discover 27 dead bodies of foreigners in Zambian capital

NewsWire
0
0

Police in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, has discovered 27 dead bodies of suspected foreigners dumped by unknown people, police said.

The bodies of suspected Ethiopians were discovered in the early hours of Sunday in the Ngwerere area on the outskirts of the Zambian capital after the police were alerted by members of the public.

Danny Mwale, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, said in a statement that police have since launched an investigation into the matter while all the 27 bodies have been deposited in the mortuary at the University Teaching Hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police spokesperson added that apart from the 27 dead bodies, one surviving foreigner was found gasping for life and is currently receiving medical attention at the hospital. The statement did not provide further details regarding the incident.

20221212-034403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    European Swimming Championships: Romanian teen David Popovici shatters 13-year-old 100m freestyle...

    IAEA finds no evidence of undeclared nuke activities, materials in Ukraine

    Apple working on new ways to save power on future iPhones

    AI-powered app to protect Australia from invasive stink bugs