Police dismantle gang related to violent crimes in Mississauga and Brampton

Peel police has dismantled a gang that perpetrated violent crimes across the GTA including the shooting deaths of 17-year-old Jonathan Davis, a bystander who was gunned down in broad daylight in Malton and 28-year-old Giovanni Delahaye in a car stopped at a red light near Highway 410 and Derry Road in 2019. The gang is also linked to the shooting of Abdifatah Salah at a Mississauga townhouse complex on August 3 and and a shootout at a Brampton cemetery on August 31 that left three people injured this year.

A gang called New Money So Sick was behind a series of homicides and shootings across the GTA in recent years, Peel police officials said while announcing dozens of arrests.

A joint-forces operation with services across the GTA dubbed “Project Siphon” has linked the gang to drug trafficking, human trafficking, money laundering and a series of shootings. The 14-month long investigation resulted in numerous arrests and seizures of firearms, drugs and property.

In September of 2019, Peel Regional Police, Specialized Enforcement Bureau, began a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (C.D.S.A.) investigation into a drug network in the Mississauga and Brampton areas and began to focus on the New Money So Sick Gang.

On November 12, 2020, nearly 600 officers from various police services conducted search warrants across the GTA in relation to Project Siphon and over 800 charges were laid against the 88 people that were arrested during this project. These arrests relate to offences including; participating in a criminal organization, firearms offences including shootings, attempt murders and homicides, human trafficking, drug production, drug trafficking and possession.

“This organization has been linked to some of the most thoughtless violence our community has suffered for the last several years,” Peel Regional Police Chief Nish Duraiappah said during a Wednesday morning press conference.

Thirty-four guns have been seized, the chief said, along with over $1.39 million in cash and $1.9 million worth of drugs, including 1.4 kilograms of fentanyl, 13.7 kilograms of cocaine and 187 kilograms of marijuana.

“We believe the seizure of these firearms has saved lives,” Duraiappah said.

“This sends a strong signal that organized crime simply won’t be tolerated in our community,” said Mississaua Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

“Today’s arrests will have a significant impact on improving community safety,” added Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

Officers said while the gang was based in Mississauga and Brampton, it operated throughout the Greater Toronto Area.