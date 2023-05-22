The police in Rajasthan filed an FIR against the driver of a vehicle that allegedly ran over four members of a family, after BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday sat on dharna outside DGP Umesh Mishra’s residence.

Meena on Monday sat on a dharna along with the relatives of the deceased for not registering an FIR in connection with the accident that took place in Kothkawada.

Four members of a family who were coming from Haridwar after immersing ash in Ganga were killed when a rashly driven vehicle hit them while they were taking rest beneath a tree.

The villagers had staged a protest demanding an FIR against the driver and compensation for the family.

However, the police did not register an FIR till Monday.

On learning that Meena was sitting on a dharna, the police registered a case of murder against a jeep driver who is reportedly absconding.

After the case was registered, the BJP leader went to Kothkawada along with the members of the victims’ family, where the demands were discussed between Meena and the administration.

Meena handed over Rs 2 lakh in cash to the victim’s family, while MLA Ved Prakash Solanki also announced to give his 2 months’ salary to the victim’s family.

A cheque of Rs 10 lakh was also handed over by the government, after which the relatives agreed to take the bodies home for cremation.

It was also decided to give a contractual job to a family member of the deceased, and approve accommodation in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana along with benefits from various government schemes to the deceased individuals’ family.

