INDIA

Police fire in air after villagers attack them during raid in Bihar’s Begusarai

The police fired several rounds in air to disperse a mob that had surrounded and attacked them when they were conducting a raid in a village in Bihar’s Begusarai district, said the police.

The incident happened late on Sunday night, after an altercation occurred between villagers and a joint team of excise and district police following the latter’s raid at a marriage function.

The raid was carried out after information of liquor being served was received.

During the raid, a ‘Matkor’ event (a ritual in Hindu marriage) was taking place in a Bhagwanpur block. The district police and excise department came to the place in four vehicles and raided. They detained a couple of men.

Following the incident, a large number of villagers assembled at the place and cornered the sleuths. As they were surrounded by a large number of villagers, they fired several rounds in the air to escape from there. The district police also initiated lathi-charge on the villagers.

“There was a Matkor event taking place at Bhagwanpur block when the joint team came there. They have picked a couple of men during the event and tried to take them away. A number of women were also present there. As their behaviour was not appropriate and they did not give valid reasons of arrest, the villagers became angry. Local police fired several rounds in the air. We have recovered a number of used cartridges from the place,” said Jitna Kuma, a villager who was present at the spot.

When contacted, the local police of Begusarai refused to say anything in this matter.

Further details were awaited.

