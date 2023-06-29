Police fired in the air and used tear gas shells late on Thursday to disperse a mob who gathered at Khwairanband Bazaar in the heart of Imphal city as the body of a man, killed earlier in the day in a gunfight in Kangpokpi district, was brought and placed in a traditional coffin.

Another mob reportedly gathered near the office of ruling BJP in Imphal.

Police fired in the air and used tear gas shells when the mob, after completing the formalities with the body, tried to move towards the official bungalow of the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Police officials claimed that there is tension in the Imphal city and surrounding areas but the “situation is fully under control”.

A huge contingent of paramilitary and Manipur Police commandos have been deployed in the Imphal city and on the outskirts.

Meanwhile, in fresh violence, two persons were shot dead and few others injured in firing by armed militants at Haraothel in Imphal West on Thursday.

Reports said that Waikhom Boicha, reportedly working in a merchant navy, and Konsam Herojit died in the firing.

There was tension in the Haraothel areas and farmers were not able to carry out farming activities due to heavy firing by the militants from the surrounding areas.

The Army in a tweet said : “Buildup of mobs in the Haraothel area in Kangpokpi district to interfere with operations by Security Forces effectively controlled. At approx 4 PM, troops deployed in the area heard firing from East of village K Munlai. Further, at approx 5.15 PM, exchange of fire was reported from the direction of Village Bethel, South of National Sports University. Own columns are dominating the area to de-escalate the situation”.

2023062931545