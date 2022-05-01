INDIA

Police, forest officials look for man over seizure of bison horn, bullets in TN

Police and forest officials of Gudalur are on the lookout for a youth after horns of a bison and three sambar deer and around 700 gm of spotted dear meat besides a country-made gun were seized from his residence.

Forest officials had conducted four days search on the premises of the 28-year-old accused Anas’s residence and inside his locked home in Sanjay Nagar in O’Valley forest range, Gudalur.

The sequence of events commenced after forest team traced the bones of a wild animal outside the house on April 26 and 27.

Abdulla, the father of Anas, told the police that he left the home after knowing about the search.

A senior forest officer who is in charge of the investigation while speaking to IANS said: “We had to open the house after the suspect did not return after getting consent from his father, Abdulla. A village officer was also present during the search in his locked home and we seized around 700 gm of spotted deer meat,5 live bullets,90 used bullets, three torch lights, and a few knives.”

Forest official said that Anas who is an estate labourer does not have any pending wildlife cases and that the department is planning to send the bones and horns recovered for DNA test. The forest official however said that it is approaching court for the DNA test.

