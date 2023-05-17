SOUTH ASIAWORLD

‘Police have surrounded my house’: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that the police have surrounded his house as he is addressing party workers via video link, media reported.

Addressing his party workers, the deposed Pakistan Prime Minister feared that the country is heading towards the path of destruction.

Earlier, taking to Twitter the PTI chief said: “Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police has surrounded my house,” The News reported.

In a major blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), former federal minister and close aide of party chairman Imran Khan, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, on Wednesday announced that he would be quitting politics after reports emerged that the party was involved in May 9 vandalism during which military installations were also attacked, The News reported.

“I am not only leaving PTI but also quitting politics,” Kiani was quoted as saying by the TV channel.

The former health minister is the second PTI leader to jump ship after Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Mahmood Baqi Maulvi, The News reported.

Kiani was elected from the NA-16 constituency on a PTI ticket in 2018 and was considered a close aide of the PTI chief. He was also the former president of PTI’s North Punjab chapter.

A day earlier, MNA Maulvi, who was elected on a PTI ticket from Karachi, announced that he was leaving the party following countrywide riots after party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9 by the rangers on the warrants of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Following his arrest, the party’s supporters wreaked havoc across the country and attacked military installations.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Maulvi announced to quit PTI. “We can change political parties but we cannot change our army. I have never gone against the army nor will I do it in the future,” he stressed, The News reported.

He also shared that party workers had been discussing before May 9 that they would go to the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi in case Khan was arrested.

“I told them, we should not fight against the army because there is no reason for it,” Maulvi said.

