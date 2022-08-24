Halton police have identified the man who was fatally shot in Oakville last Friday as well as the vehicle used in the crime.

Following the post-mortem examination, the homicide victim was identified as 27- year-old Arman Dhillon of Alberta, police said in a statement to CanIndia News.

The above photo of Dhillon, released by police, has been provided by family.

The suspect vehicle in this homicide has been also identified as a white Acura MDX that was set on fire on Addingham Crescent in east Oakville on the same day, the police statement added.

On August 19, at approximately 1:00 am police were called to the area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road in Oakville following numerous calls reporting suspected gun shots. First responders found one male and one female suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the female victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

“Early information indicates that the victim(s) were targeted by the shooter,” police said at the time.

Investigators are appealing to any witnesses, and property owners that may have surveillance video or dash cam footage between the hours of 12:00 am and 2:00 am on August 19 in the area of the QEW and Bronte Road as well as the neighborhood area of the QEW and Ford Drive, Winston Churchill Boulevard, Kingsway Drive, and Sheridan Garden Drive.

Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to contact the Homicide Unit tip line at 905-825-4776. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at haltoncrimestoppers.ca.