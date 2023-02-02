SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take to the streets against Peshawar suicide bombing

NewsWire
0
0

Police in different parts of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province held a protest march to condemn the bombing of a mosque inside a compound that left more than 100 dead and scores wounded, local media reported.

In an unprecedented move and what is believed to be the first-of-its-kind, over 24 uniformed police personnel gathered outside Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday and chanted slogans for peace, Dawn reported.

They demanded independent investigation into the blast in mosque at the police lines in Peshawar.

Holding placards inscribed with different slogans, the cops said they wanted to raise their voice against the injustice with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The policemen said that their protest was against the ‘system’ and they were compelled to take to the streets owing to the deteriorating law and order situation in the province and seek justice for the victims of terrorist attacks.

In Mardan, policemen gathered outside the local press club and held a protest to demand effective measures for protection of law enforcers, Dawn reported.

They stated that police were fighting as frontline force in the war against terrorism and rendered countless sacrifices. They questioned the explosion in a highly-guarded and sensitive area. They also demanded judicial inquiry into the incident.

In Swabi, police personnel gathered outside the district headquarters and marched till Karnal Sher Khan Chowk where they staged a protest against the Peshawar blast, Dawn reported.

The protesters were holding placards inscribed with different slogans against the suicide attack. They stated that they were being killed by unidentified people. They demanded an independent investigation into the Peshawar blast.

In Swat, police held special prayers and Quran Khwani at Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines.

-IANS

san/svn/

20230202-170202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak SC directs registration of FIR over assassination attempt on Imran

    Taliban, Panjshir resistance not to attack each other

    Another tremor in quake-hit Afghan province kills 5

    Pak govt sacks Punjab province Governor