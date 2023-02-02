Police in different parts of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province held a protest march to condemn the bombing of a mosque inside a compound that left more than 100 dead and scores wounded, local media reported.

In an unprecedented move and what is believed to be the first-of-its-kind, over 24 uniformed police personnel gathered outside Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday and chanted slogans for peace, Dawn reported.

They demanded independent investigation into the blast in mosque at the police lines in Peshawar.

Holding placards inscribed with different slogans, the cops said they wanted to raise their voice against the injustice with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The policemen said that their protest was against the ‘system’ and they were compelled to take to the streets owing to the deteriorating law and order situation in the province and seek justice for the victims of terrorist attacks.

In Mardan, policemen gathered outside the local press club and held a protest to demand effective measures for protection of law enforcers, Dawn reported.

They stated that police were fighting as frontline force in the war against terrorism and rendered countless sacrifices. They questioned the explosion in a highly-guarded and sensitive area. They also demanded judicial inquiry into the incident.

In Swabi, police personnel gathered outside the district headquarters and marched till Karnal Sher Khan Chowk where they staged a protest against the Peshawar blast, Dawn reported.

The protesters were holding placards inscribed with different slogans against the suicide attack. They stated that they were being killed by unidentified people. They demanded an independent investigation into the Peshawar blast.

In Swat, police held special prayers and Quran Khwani at Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines.

