Cyberabad police have initiated legal action against nine members of the management of ICFAI Business School (IBS) for negligence in connection with an incident of physical assault on a student by seniors, the video of which went viral on social media.

The police have issued notices to the nine members of the staff under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code, directing them to appear before the investigating officer.

The police also said that they have arrested eight students involved in the incident that occurred on November 1 at the business school located at Shankarpally near Hyderabad, and are on lookout for four other accused.

The police, on Saturday, booked 12 students including a minor for attempt to murder after they ragged a junior student, assaulted him, and forced him to utter religious slogans.

The incident came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 450 (trespass), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) read with section 149 (common object) and Sections 4(I),(II), and (III) of the Prohibition of Ragging Act of 2011.

Amid attempts by some people to give the incident a communal colour, police clarified that the accused belong to both the communities.

The 19-year-old victim was forced to utter religious slogans of both the communities.

A rift between the victim, a BBA-LLB first year student and a girl student from his batch, led to the incident. They were friends initially but later had a fight after they made certain remarks against each other’s sexual preferences. He had reportedly made certain comments about a particular religion and the same was shared by the girl among her classmates.

A group of students barged into the victim’s hostel room and physically assaulted him on November 1. The victim alleged that they abused, thrashed him and even sexually assaulted him. One of the accused told others to beat him till he dies.

In the video, the accused can be seen pinning the victim to the bed. One of them attempted to assault him after asking others to hold his hands. The accused is also seen taking the wallet out of the victim’s pocket and seizing it.

After the incident came to light, the college management suspended all 12 students involved. The institution made it clear that it has zero tolerance for such incidents.

The BJP and some right-wing Hindu groups have demanded a probe and stringent action against those involved. With some groups threatening a protest, the business school has announced online classes for the next one week to ensure safety of the students.

20221114-214003