Police Inspector booked for misbehaving with woman advocate in K’taka

An FIR has been lodged against a police inspector for allegedly misbehaving with a woman advocate in Dharwad city of the state, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Dharwad Rural police station where the advocate had gone in connection with a case.

Police Circle Inspector Manjunath Kusagal allegedly used foul and abusive language against her.

The advocates have staged a protest and blocked the road condemning the incident. It is alleged that the police had refused to file a complaint by the woman.

In a memorandum submitted to SP Lokesh Jaglasar, the advocates have demanded action against the accused inspector, failing which they would stage a massive protest.

