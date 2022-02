A J&K Police Inspector was shot and injured by militants in Srinagar city on Monday, police said.

Police said militants fired at Inspector Sheikh Firdous, posted with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, in Dhobi Mohalla locality of Batmaloo area in Srinagar, outside the local mosque.

Doctors at the S.M.H.S hospital in Srinagar, where the injured police officer was shifted, said he has suffered a bullet injury in the neck.

Security forces have surrounded the area for searches.

20220228-194804