Police investigating online threat to 6 high schools in Mississauga and Brampton

Peel police are investigating online threats to several high schools in Mississauga and Brampton threatening a shooting this Friday.

Investigators were made aware of the online threats on social media last week, police said in a news release. These threats indicated that on Friday, March 10, someone would attend six named Peel Region secondary schools, intending to “shoot them up”.  

The threatened schools were identified as Holy Name of Mary Secondary School, Louise Arbour Secondary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Notre Dame Secondary School, Chinguacousy Secondary School and Ascension of Our Lord Secondary School.  

According to the statement issued on Tuesday, police and school administrators from the Dufferin Peel Catholic District and Peel School Boards were working together on safety plans and strategies. Investigators were also working all leads to identify the source of this threat. 

