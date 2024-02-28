Police issue another alert about home renovation scams operating in Toronto

Toronto (Feb 28) – Police in Toronto issued a public alert about home renovation frauds after several incidents were reported in the Beaches neighborhood.

Suspects typically solicit door-to-door, handing out flyers for fraudulent or non-existent companies offering services for roofing, paving and fencing, a news release from police said. The work is usually not completed or is substandard and done with poor quality products.

Suspects often target elderly and vulnerable citizens using high-pressure tactics to commence work immediately. They usually demand payment in the form of cash or bank draft, police warned.

The police advisory reminded Torontonians to be wary of unsolicited contractors going door to door, especially those using pressure tactics and demanding payment in cash/bank draft or demanding a large down payment.

“Avoid impulse decisions to hire a contractor. Do your research (online, references, word of mouth),” police said. “Select a reputable company and obtain a detailed written contract.”

Police are reminding the public that there is no obligation to speak to a salesperson soliciting at one’s door.

“Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” police cautioned.

Fraud victims should report the incident to their local police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.

Anyone with information can also contact police at 416-808-2222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.