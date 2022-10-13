INDIA

Police issue new instructions to Pak nationals in UP’s Saharanpur

The Saharanpur Police have asked Pakistani nationals living on a long-term visa, to inform the administration in case a relative from that country visits them.

They have also been directed to inform the officials of the foreigner registration office and the police if they plan to move out of the district.

Over 50 such individuals are staying in the district on a long-term visa and 30 of them are women, married to locals.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saharanpur, Vipin Tada has instructed them to ‘strictly stick to the terms and conditions on the basis of which their long-term visas were granted’.

The SSP office has collected information pertaining to the Pakistan nationals’ home cities, work, expiry dates of their visas, and relatives that have visited over the past few months.

These Pakistani nationals have been asked to immediately inform the police in case they notice any suspicious activity in the area where they are staying.

They have also been advised to get ‘verification’ done regularly.

