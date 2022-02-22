Police issue public alert about series of armed robberies in Mississauga

Peel police are alerting the public about several armed robberies in Mississauga that have taken place over the past eight months.

Investigators from the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau said that since the end of May 2021, five incidents have been reported, all following a similar set of circumstances.

The suspects approached the victims while leaving their place of work, walking alone, and carrying a daily bank deposit. The suspects brandished a handgun and robbed the victims of the deposit and any valuable property, according to police reports.

The public is asked to be mindful of these incidents and avoid carrying large amounts of money.

Police also issued some tips to avoid becoming a victim of these types of robberies including making deposits in stages throughout the day to avoid having large sums of money at any given time as well as switching up delivery dates and times when taking deposits to the bank. Always take someone with you and consider getting them to pick you up at the entrance to avoid walking across parking lots, added police.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance with this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1233. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.