York police said it is increasing enforcement efforts following the recent volume of swarming-style robberies occurring in the Vaughan.

Over the past three weeks, officers responded to a significant volume of swarming-style robberies in the area of Jane Street and Norwood Avenue Vaughan near Canada’s Wonderland and the sidewalks and plazas nearby. In all of these incidents, victims reported being swarmed and robbed by a large group of young people in the evening hours, police said.

Officers have already arrested and charged 10 teens with serious offences including Robbery, Mischief and Causing a Disturbance. More arrests are expected as these investigations continue.

Parents are urged to be aware that both the suspects, and many of the victims are teens who are in the area without adult supervision.

“We urge parents who are not able to supervise their teens to have conversations about the severity of these incidents. Youths involved in these groups committing these crimes can face very serious criminal charges as well as being prohibited from returning to the park and the surrounding businesses,” spokesperson Constable Laura Nicolle said in a news release .

York police is urging any additional victims of this type of robbery or swarming, and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, to please come forward.

Police issued the following safety tips to help prevent these offences:

Trust your instincts and be aware of your surroundings

If you suspect you are being followed, call 9-1-1

If you are approached by thieves, try to remain calm and comply. Don’t fight back

Head to a safe location and call 9-1-1 as soon as possible

Try to note distinct characteristics of the robber, surfaces touched, any weapon description and direction they fled

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7445, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

There will be an increased police presence in the area over the Canada Day long weekend. Investigators are working with Canada’s Wonderland security, community members and business owners in the area to gather video surveillance, report incidents and apprehend those responsible for these offences.