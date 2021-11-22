People buy and sell merchandise online every day and Toronto police are reminding the public to use caution when meeting strangers to complete sales transactions.

Police have issued a number of precautions one should take to protect personal safety and reduce the risk of becoming a victim while executing in-person transactions.

The first and most important is to always meet in a public space, preferably outside a police station, during daylight hours. When possible, bring a friend along or inform them of your plan and always bring a cell phone with you, said police.

If you are buying an item, ensure you thoroughly inspect it to ensure it is legitimate. Only bring the agreed upon cash and leave other valuables at home, cautioned police. Police also shared what not to do. Don’t meet at night or in an unfamiliar location, said police. Never give out personal information about yourself. Avoid meeting up with a stranger by yourself, if possible. And don’t hand over the merchandise until you have the cash in hand.

Always trust your instincts and be aware of your surroundings, advised police.

If a person is not willing to meet with you at a police station to complete the sales transaction, that is a red flag.

If you become a victim of this crime, call the police immediately to report the incident. Be prepared to provide information about the location where the offence occurred, a detailed description of the suspect(s), the last direction of travel for the suspect(s), vehicle description and licence plate number, if the suspect(s) left in an automobile

as well as a detailed description of merchandise stolen.

Police would also like to remind the public to always be aware of their surroundings during these encounters and to report any criminality immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).