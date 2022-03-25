SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Police kill IS-linked terrorist commander in Pakistan

Police in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has killed an Islamic State-linked terrorist commander during a raid at his hideout in the provincial capital of Peshawar, police sources said.

The counter-terrorism department of police carried out the raid on Thursday at the hideout of the terrorist who opened fire at the police after being cornered, Xinhua news agency reported.

The terrorist was killed during the exchange of firing whereas his accomplice managed to flee, the sources said.

Talking to Xinhua on condition of anonymity, the sources added that the terrorist was a local commander of the Islamic State (IS) terror group in the country, who was involved in multiple terrorist activities, including a recent attack at a mosque in Peshawar, that left dozens of people killed and hundreds other injured.

The sources said the terrorist was also wanted in the killing of a priest and policemen besides being involved in other incidents of targeted killings.

Search for the fleeing accomplice of the terrorist is underway.

