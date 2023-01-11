ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Police lathicharge in Chennai as fans of Vijay & Ajith turn violent

NewsWire
0
0

The Greater Chennai Police resorted to caning early Wednesday after the fans of actors Vijay and Ajith turned violent by tearing the posters of ‘Varisu’ of Vijay and ‘Thunivu’ of Ajith.

Both the movies were released this morning and a heavy rush was witnessed in all the theaters across the state. In Chennai, police took into custody a few unruly people.

Notably, in 2014, Vijay and Ajith had releases on the same day with ‘Veeram’ of Ajith clashing with ‘Jilla’ of Vijay. The present release is after nine long years and hence the fans were exuberant on the release of the movies of their favourite stars.

The Tamil Nadu government has, however, strictly banned any milk shower over the huge cut-outs of the stars and the government had directed the police department to monitor whether the milk shower was deployed anywhere during the resale.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. releases of the movies till the Pongal festivities are over.

Heavy rush is being witnessed at all the important locations of the state. With the Pongal festival taking place between January 15 and 18, the police department is keeping a close vigil across the state to prevent any untoward incident during the movie shows.

20230111-104004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sona Mohapatra says all her savings went into ‘Shut Up Sona’...

    ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ release postponed

    Bosco Martis shares his vision behind directorial debut ‘Rocket Gang’

    How real-life ‘Meets’ inspired Ashi Singh