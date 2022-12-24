Days after a video of two cars performing drift stunts went viral on social media, the Gautam Budh Nagar police have initiated a probe into the incident, an official said on Saturday.

Police teams are trying to identify the vehicles. However, no case has been registered yet.

The police suspect the 13-second clip has been made by private university students in Noida’s sector 125.

The video which was posted on Instagram had a caption stating that the “stunts are being performed by students of Amity University, Noida”.

Two Toyota Fortuner cars on a road in Sector 125 were seen performing drift stunts in the video.

According to Rajneesh Verma, Assistant Commissioner of Police-1, Noida, the police took cognisance and initiated an investigation after the video surfaced online.

“The video is over a month old and was uploaded on Twitter by a user after taking it from Instagram where it was originally posted. Police have also traced the location of the video… it is not near Amity University but on another road in Sector 125. Investigators are yet to verify whether the cars belong to the varsity students or others,” said the ACP.

“The registration plates of the cars are not visible in the video and the police are trying to trace the same. Inquiry has been initiated and several people are being questioned for the same,” said the official.

20221224-210803