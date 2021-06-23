The Delhi police on Wednesday said it had resolved a case of ‘kidnapping’ within hours after it traced a 12-year-old Delhi girl to Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district. The girl had allegedly run away from her home to become a TikTok star as her mother used to scold her over studies.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), south Delhi, Atul Kumar Thakur, said the police received a complaint on June 18 at Sangam Vihar police station about the alleged kidnapping of a minor girl. A case was registered against unknown persons and an investigation was initiated.

Thakur said the girl was carrying a mobile phone as per the statement of her mother but her mobile was not reachable. On June 19, a call from a woman in Etawah was received by the girl’s mother, saying that her child was found sitting at Etawah railway station, he added.

The DCP said the girl’s mother informed the police about a phone call from Etawah, adding, that a team of police officials rushed to Etawah to trace the girl, but after reaching there the mobile phone of the woman was found switched off.

Thakur said through technical help, the police team obtained the address of the woman Shanti Devi and reached her village in Etawah where it was found that there were two women with the same name and same address in the village.

“One Shanti Devi was found in the village and verified but it was revealed that it could be the other Shanti Devi who might know about the missing girl. The police team contacted the Pradhan or Village Head and with the help of other local people, it was established that the other Shanti Devi lived in Etawah city and ran a stall near Sai Mandir,” the DCP added.

“Getting the address of the woman, the police team reached her home and found the girl,” he said, adding, that during questioning the woman Shanti Devi said the girl was found at Etawah railway station and she took the girl to her house. She said she even informed the girl’s mother but her mobile phone got switched off since it was an old handset.

Thakur said, “Meanwhile, the girl said she left her home because she wanted to be a TikTok star and her mother used to scold her over studies. She then took a train from Delhi and reached Etawah. Reaching Etawah, she got scared and went with Shanti Devi to her house and contacted her mother who had contacted the police.”

–IANS

