Police lockdown in Kharagpur on Wednesday

by CanIndia New Wire Service013

Kolkata, Aug 4 (IANS) The West Bengal administration has imposed lockdown in Kharagpur on August 5. The police have said anyone stepping out of their homes on Wednesday would be arrested and stringent actions would be taken.

They have also installed CCTV cameras outside various temples to monitor movement of people.

Meanwhile, Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh said in Barrackpore on Tuesday that the police had prevented party workers from putting up banners.

“While the whole world is chanting Ram’s name, here in West Bengal it’s not allowed,” Ghosh said.

–IANS

sbn/pcj

