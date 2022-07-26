Peel police from the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking assistance from the public for an Indecent Act investigation in Brampton.

On Thursday, July 21, police commenced an investigation in the area of Kingknoll Drive and Creditstone Road, Brampton, into reports of indecent acts that had taken place, which were captured on a home surveillance system (photo above).

As a result of this investigation, police have identified one suspect, described as a South Asian male, thin build, approximately 6 feet tall, with dark hair in a small bun. The male was wearing a white shirt, light coloured shorts and white hat.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, and are asking any potential witnesses to come forward.

Investigators are appealing to community members to come forward with any information. Anyone who may have witnessed a similar incident, or has video surveillance they can view between July 18 to July 21, 2022, in the morning hours and evening hours, is asked to contact the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 2233.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.