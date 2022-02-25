COMMUNITY

Police looking for male driver involved in Milton child-luring incident

By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
The Halton police is investigating a suspicious interaction involving a young student walking home from a school in Milton yesterday.

Police said the student was walking home from St. Peter Elementary School in Milton on Thursday, February 24 when a man driving a white car parked at the intersection of Dixon Drive and Fox Crescent offered candy to the child. The child ignored the offer and ran to safety. No physical injuries occurred as a result of the occurrence.

Police are trying to identify the driver of the vehicle who is described as 20 -30 years old and white with tanned skin and puffy hair.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or dash cam or surveillance footage from the area between the hours of 3:30 pm and 4:00 pm is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

