Police looking for man who assaulted a teen at Bathurst station

Toronto police is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in an assault investigation at a subway station.

Last Thursday, March 23, at around 9:15 a.m., police responded to a report of an assault at Bathurst Subway Station. A 15-year old boy was on the escalator heading up to the street level exit when a man who was walking in front turned around and punched the boy in the face without provocation, according to a police news release.

The suspect is described as a man, 30-35 years old, approximately 6’2″, with brown hair and a long brown beard. He was wearing a multi-coloured hat with a black brim and white lettering on the front, a black hooded sweater, black pants with a camo stripe down the legs, and brown boots.

Police released two photos (above and below) to help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

