COMMUNITY

Police looking for Markham bank robbery suspect, witnesses

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are looking for a male suspect and any witnesses following a bank robbery in Markham yesterday.

Police say they were called to a bank located on Highway 7 East and Jonquil Crescent at around 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14 for a report of a robbery. Officers were told that a male suspect, believed to be armed with a handgun, approached an employee and demanded cash. After obtaining the money, he fled the area on foot.

Police described the male suspect as brown and 30 to 40 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

Investigators are urging business owners to maintain and updating video surveillance equipment which can help to identify suspects, aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Multilingual edition of Hockey Night in Canada postponed

    Peel police arrest 24 people, dismantle organized crime group

    Alectra to open new 400-employee LEED certified operations centre in Brampton

    WSO calls for immediate reinstatement of Sikh security guards forced out...