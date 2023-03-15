Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are looking for a male suspect and any witnesses following a bank robbery in Markham yesterday.

Police say they were called to a bank located on Highway 7 East and Jonquil Crescent at around 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14 for a report of a robbery. Officers were told that a male suspect, believed to be armed with a handgun, approached an employee and demanded cash. After obtaining the money, he fled the area on foot.

Police described the male suspect as brown and 30 to 40 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

Investigators are urging business owners to maintain and updating video surveillance equipment which can help to identify suspects, aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings