York police released photos of a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman at a store in Vaughan and are hoping the public can help them identify the South Asian man believed to be in his early 20s.

On Tuesday, February 21 around 11:30 a.m., the suspect entered a store in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Hilda Avenue. After spending a few minutes walking around, he approached a woman from behind and sexually assaulted her, police said in a media release. The victim called for help and the suspect fled the store on foot. He was last seen travelling west. Thankfully the victim was not physically harmed in this assault.

Investigators described the suspect as male, South Asian with a dark complexion in his early 20s, with a heavy build, round facial features, with short dark hair and a faint moustache. Police say he wore a blue winter jacket with a fur-lined hood, black track pants with white stripes down the side, white socks and dark-coloured sneakers with white soles. He was carrying a small, cooler-style lunch bag.

Investigators urge anyone who recognizes this person to contact the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at www.1800222tips.com.