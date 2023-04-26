COMMUNITY

Police looking for Uber driver who gave himself a 5-star rating after sexually assaulting passenger in Vaughan

York police are searching for a Uber driver who is accused of sexually assaulting a female in Vaughan, then fraudulently using her phone to give himself a favourable review and a tip.

Police said on Sunday, April 23, the suspect was working as an Uber driver in a white 2021 Toyota Corolla when he picked up an adult female in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Road in Toronto to transport her to Vaughan.

On the drive, the suspect is alleged to have pulled over into a parking lot in the area of Rutherford Road and Weston Road in Vaughan, where the victim was sexually assaulted. The suspect is alleged to have taken the victim’s phone and conclude the trip on the rideshare app while giving himself a five-star review and a monetary tip. The victim had her phone returned, then she exited the vehicle and the suspect drove away.

The 26-year-old victim, was not physically harmed in this incident.

Investigators with the #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau have identified the suspect as Vikram Lather, 53, of Brampton. He faces charges of Sexual Assault and Fraud Under $5,000.

Lather is urged to contact a lawyer and turn himself in to police. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is also being asked to contact investigators.

Police believe there are other victims and are urging them to come forward and speak with investigators.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441. Alternatively, anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

