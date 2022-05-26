Peel police are appealing for witnesses in connection with two recent shooting incidents under investigation in Mississauga.

On Friday, May 20 shortly before 9:00 p.m., police were called to the area of Glen Erin Drive and Brittania Road West for reports of gunfire. A motor vehicle was located with damages consistent with gunshots.

The next day at around 1:30 pm, police responded to reports of gunshots being heard in area of Glen Erin Drive and The College Way. In this incident, a residence and motor vehicle were observed with damages from gunfire. Fortunately, no residents in either incident were injured.

Investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses and would like anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage to contact officers at 11 Division at 905-453-2121 extension 1133 or 1102. Videos may be download at https://prp.ca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/pr220169843.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.