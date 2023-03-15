SOUTH ASIA

Police make fresh attempt to arrest Imran as stalemate enters 2nd day

The stalemate between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and law enforcement personnel continued for a second consecutive day on Wednesday near Imran Khans Zaman Park residence in Lahore amid fresh attempts to arrest the former Prime Minister in connection with the Toshkhana case.

TV footage also showed PTI workers outside Zaman Park setting motorcycles and other vehicles on fire, Dawn reported.

For more than 15 hours, PTI workers engaged the Islamabad police — aided by their Punjab counterparts and later Rangers personnel — in pitched battles that continued late into the night with no signs of relenting.

So far, the police have suffered around 30 casualties during the clash, while at least 15 PTI men have been detained.

In the latest video posted by the PTI on its official Twitter handle, the party claimed that the police had started tear gas shelling at Khan’s residence once again, Dawn reported.

Separately, in a series of tweets, the former premier said that after a day of facing tear gas, cannons with chemical water, rubber bullets and live bullets, “we now have Rangers taking over and are now in direct confrontation with the people”.

“My question to the establishment, to those who claim they are ‘neutral’: Is this your idea of neutrality, Rangers directly confronting unarmed protestors & leadership of the largest political party when their leader is facing an illegal warrant & case already in court & when govt of crooks trying to abduct & possibly murder him?” he asked.

