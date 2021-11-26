Peel police have arrested and charged a man within 10 minutes of a bank robbery that occurred in Brampton yesterday.

On November 25, a man is alleged to have attended a financial institution in the area of Queen Street and Dixie Road in Brampton, where he used a note to threaten and make a demand for money, which was passed to a bank employee. He obtained a quantity of currency and fled the scene.

Uniform patrol officers from 21 Division attended the area of Peel Centre Drive in Brampton, located and arrested the suspect approximately 10 minutes after the robbery had occurred. Upon arrest, the man was in possession of robbery related property at the time of the arrest.

There were no physical injuries in this robbery.

James Arns, a 42-year-old male of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3402. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.