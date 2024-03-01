York police marine unit warns of the dangers of melting ice on Lake Simcoe

Aurora (Mar 1) – York police is reminding remind residents to stay safe while on Lake Simcoe after warm weather and high winds continue to make ice conditions unpredictable.

The marine unit shared photos showing how drastically the ice conditions can change in a short period of time. The first photo taken on Wednesday, February 28, shows how high winds and warm weather caused large sections of open water to appear on Lake Simcoe. The second photo, taken today (March 1), depicts how the ice has completely melted, despite the colder overnight temperatures.

The thickness of the ice on Lake Simcoe can vary based on currents below the surface and temperatures above, police said. Uneven cracks can quickly form, resulting in hazardous obstacles for anyone on the lake. Check with local ice hut operators for information on the latest ice conditions.

Each year, members of the Marine Unit respond to calls of people, vehicles and pets that have fallen through the ice. Citizens are reminded to keep pets and children away from all ice surfaces during times when the temperature is rising and the ice is melting.

No surface of ice or body of water is ever completely safe, police said.