Police mum on Delhi Minister’s PS’s purse snatching case

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) More than 24 hours after Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam’s private secretary Savita Anand was mugged in the Civil Lines area, the same place where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece Damayanti Ben Modi was robbed last year, the Delhi Police are yet to make any official statement.

According to sources, around 9 a.m. on Saturday two bike-borne men snatched away Anand’s purse when she was on her way to attend a function in the Civil Lines area. She reported it to the cops, who are said to be checking the CCTV footage from the area to identify the snatchers.

At the end of last year, Modi’s niece Damyanti Ben was robbed of Rs 56,000 and two mobile phones by two persons while she was alighting from an auto-rickshaw. One person was arrested and the police claimed to crack the case within 24 hours.

In another case, Jyoti D. Rathi, a member of the Delhi State Child Rights Commission, was robbed in the Rohini district. She has been waiting for months for the police to crack the case, arrest the accused and recover her gold chain.

So what’s the difference? Jyoti D Rathi is neither a niece of the Prime Minister nor has any higher-ups as relatives. Thus, why is she expecting the police to solve the case?

