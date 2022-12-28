INDIA

Police must not make show of strength in border areas: Bommai

NewsWire
Complimenting the Karnataka Police, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said it is working with dedication and policemen must not make a show of strength in the border areas but must be in constant touch with the citizens and resolve their issues.

In remarks after inaugurating the new office of the Commissioner of Police of Belagavi here, he said that it will be beneficial if the problems of border areas are solved.

Bommai said of late, disruptive activities are taking place but even the detection of crime is also happening swiftly as police are working with utmost dedication.

He said that several police station buildings for which he had laid foundation stomes as the Home Minister are now being inaugurated. Receipt of FSL report within 15 days will help to keep the crimes under check, he said.

Over 100 new police station buildings are being built in one year. The Police Housing Board has been doing a good job all over the state and engaged in building 2,500 houses, he said.

“Already 16 police station buildings are under construction. In total, over 100 new police station buildings are being built. As many as 300 jeeps and Scorpio vehicles will be purchased for Rs 80 crore. The Scorpio vehicle will be provided to the Deputy Superintendents of Police,” he said.

