The police should treat all criminals without any bias of religion or community, Neeraj Kumar, former Police Commissioner of Delhi, said at a literary event here on Monday.

Kumar’s remark came during a conversation with Rakesh Agrawal and Kaneez Razavi on his book ‘Khakhi Files and the Making of Delhi Crime’ at the ongoing Literature and Arts Festival at Bharat Bhavan here.

“I have spent most of my tenure in Delhi Police and the CBI, and during my years of service, I never wanted to know which community an accused belonged to,” Kumar said.

However, Kumar did not deny the possibility of biasness in the police force.

“It may be possible that in the interiors of the country, if a policeman who belongs to an upper caste and is dealing with an accused from a lower caste, he treats him or her differently, but he is not supposed to so,” Kumar said.

He also advised people not to look at a policeman as Muslim or Hindu or Christian.

“Just like in the army, don’t look at them on the basis of their religion or caste. When you are fighting with a Pakistani or a Chinese, do you look at each other’s religion? But if it happens, it is condemnable and must be dealt with seriously,” Kumar said.

Kumar also mentioned the web series ‘Delhi Crime’, which is based on the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

Talking about the case, Kumar, who was the Police Commissioner of Delhi at the time, said the police had nabbed the accused within no time.

The Delhi Police had arrested all the accused persons within 36 hours from Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

