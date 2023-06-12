Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested four sharpshooters of Hasim Baba and Suhail alias Chappal gang in connection with a shootout in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad in which four persons were injured earlier this month, an official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Gosh (22), Anas Iqbal (29), Shaved (26) and Shahzad (35).

The official said that the incident took place on June 5 in which four men with criminal background and affiliated to gangster Ifran alias Chennu were attacked by several gunmen equipped with sophisticated arms. All the four victims sustained gunshot injuries.

The video of the incident was captured on various CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime, also doing rounds on social media.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav, said that after the incident, the police team started analysing all the available details of the Hasim Baba gang and also activated the informers.

“The accused kept changing their locations in Delhi and Western Uttar Pradesh. The team kept chasing them and as a result, specific information was received that the persons involved in the said shootout are going to gather near the Rain Basera at Welcome.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused persons involved in the shootout were apprehended with the fire-arms used in the incident of shootout at Jafrabad,” said Yadav.

On interrogation, was revealed that the said shootout took place on the directions of Suhail, a close aide of gangster Hashim Baba.

“The persons injured in the incident are members of Irfan alias Chennu Pehalwan gang and they had gone to collect money from those satta operators from whom gangster Hasim is extorting money to let them run their rackets,” said the Special CP.

Suhail, on Hasim’s directions, had planned to eliminate the associates of gangster Cheenu Pehalwan, who were meddling in their turf and profits of illegal activities.

“One of the accused, Shahzad, gave shelter to all shooters for eight days prior to the incident and also helped them in harboring after the incident and later took them to his native village,” said the officer.

“When police team reached the village, they got to know that the accused persons had returned to Delhi after staying there for some time. Later, the accused shooters got to know that the injured victims, though critical, had survived and were still alive. So, they were therefore tasked to attack and eliminate them as directed by Hashim through handler Suhail,” said the officer.

The police have also recovered five weapons, including three country-made pistols and 15 cartridges, from the possession of the accused.

