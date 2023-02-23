INDIA

Police of Punjab, Himachal to work together against gangsters

Police forces of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will work together on joint operations against gangsters and criminals and will strengthen closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the entry and exit points of both states.

This was decided at a coordination meeting here on Thursday between the Director Generals of Police of both states.

Punjab’s DGP Gaurav Yadav assured total support to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sanjay Kundu to combat organised inter-state crime, including smuggling of drugs and illicit liquor via Punjab and Himachal border.

Giving a call for total synergy and teamwork between both states, he said both the forces should work as one team and activate the basic policing and sharing real-time information by the use of latest technology.

He also proposed to organise frequent meetings between district police shiefs and SSPs of both the states to discuss activities of the gangsters and criminal gangs as so many of issues and crime patterns are similar and inter-related.

Himachal DGP Kundu assured support to Punjab and said that it was decided to work in close coordination to give a “knock-out-punch” to the inter-state organised crime.

