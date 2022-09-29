INDIA

Police officer, 2 jawans injured as 2 communities clash in Gujarat

A Police Inspector and two jawans were injured when a clash broke out between two communities in this district of the state, police said on Thursday.

It took almost two hours for police to bring the situation under control in Dhrangadhra town on Wednesday night.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Police Sub-Inspector K.D. Jadeja, a clash broke out between two communities around 9.30 p.m during when a strong mob of 200 persons armed with stones and other weapons attacked the other group.

As the group retaliated, it led to stone pelting between the two communities. Dhrangadhra Police Inspector R.C. Chaudhary led a team that tried to control the situation. He and two constables suffered injuries in the incident.

The officer stated that a group was led by Hitesh Chauhan, Mahendra Parmar, Harshad Sindha, and others, whereas the other group was led by Ajju Manek, Raja Babu Manek and others.

Primary information is that the community clash broke out because of eve teasing of aAgirl. Senior police officers with additional force had reached the town and helped in controlling the riot.

Police have invoked sections of Indian Penal Code for Unlawful assembly, rioting, armed with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly with common intent to commit offence, voluntarily obstructing public servant from discharging his duty, group clash and damaging public property.

Police have started rounding up the accused, said Police Station Officer.

