WORLD

Police officer dies after knife attack in Brussels

NewsWire
0
0

One police officer died in hospital after a knife attack by an assailant in Brussels, Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office confirmed.

The deceased police officer, 29, was stabbed in the throat by an assailant while on patrol, and his 23-year-old colleague, sitting in the passenger seat, was injured but his life is not in danger.

The assailant was neutralised by police reinforcements, according to local media.

The deadly attack took place on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. local time at rue d’Aerschot in the municipality of Schaerbeek, northern Brussels. At the time of the incident, the two police officers were on patrol and stopped at a red light, Xinhua news agency reported.

Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden described the attack as “a horrible tragedy” and added that “this violence was unacceptable”.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted: “Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. Today’s tragedy demonstrates this once again.”

20221112-021203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran blames US, NATO for increased narcotics cultivation in Afghanistan

    Johnson, Sunak to self-isolate

    Russia accuses US of increasing military biological capability globally

    Foreign tourists to Cambodia’s Angkor up 2,224%