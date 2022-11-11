One police officer died in hospital after a knife attack by an assailant in Brussels, Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office confirmed.

The deceased police officer, 29, was stabbed in the throat by an assailant while on patrol, and his 23-year-old colleague, sitting in the passenger seat, was injured but his life is not in danger.

The assailant was neutralised by police reinforcements, according to local media.

The deadly attack took place on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. local time at rue d’Aerschot in the municipality of Schaerbeek, northern Brussels. At the time of the incident, the two police officers were on patrol and stopped at a red light, Xinhua news agency reported.

Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden described the attack as “a horrible tragedy” and added that “this violence was unacceptable”.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted: “Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. Today’s tragedy demonstrates this once again.”

