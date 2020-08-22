Police officer dismissed in Punjab for taking drugs

Chandigarh, Aug 22 (IANS) On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Jorawar Singh was on Saturday dismissed over a viral video showing him taking chitta (synthetic drug).

Senior Superintendent of Polic Dhruman H. Nimbale has issued the notification dismissing the ASI.

The Chief Minister has also warned of strict action against any personnel in uniform found indulging in criminal acts.

Taking serious note of the viral video, also reported by a section of the media on Friday, the Chief Minister announced his decision to dismiss the ASI after an inquiry.

The inquiry prima facie showed evidence that the ASI posted in Tarn Taran was consuming drugs using a lighter and silver foil, as seen in the video, according to an official spokesperson.

The Chief Minister felt that retention and continuation of ASI Jorawar Singh in service would be detrimental to the interest of the state, the police force as well as the general public.

The dismissal was necessary to send a strong message that the state government would not tolerate such criminal practice, especially from those in uniform, felt Amarinder Singh.

