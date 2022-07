An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed and two other policemen injured when militants attacked a ‘naka’ (checkpost) party in Srinagar on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police sources said militants attacked the ‘naka’ in Lal Bazar area of the city.

“ASI Mushtaq Ahmad was killed and two policemen were injured in this attack. The injured have been shifted to hospital and the area has been cordoned off for searches,” a source said.

