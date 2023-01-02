Newly-appointed Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, R.S. Bhatti’s ‘Guru Mantra’ to every policeman to chase the criminals and solve cases turned ugly for a police sub-inspector in Patna’s Ramji Chak when a group of seven to eight people thrashed him.

The incident took place under the Digha police station on Sunday evening.

Sub-inspector Raghwendra Narayan Singh had gone to the Ramji Chak locality for the verification of a wanted criminal, Upendra Rai. The accused is on the run despite a warrant being issued a long time ago.

Singh reached the Ramji Chak locality and verified the house of Upendra Rai with the help of local residents. When he reached the house and asked his family members about Rai’s whereabouts, seven to eight persons present in the house attacked him. They brutally beat him and also broke his mobile phone and spectacles. Singh somehow managed to run out of the house and tried to start his bike but they snatched the keys as well.

Singh was chased for around a kilometre by the accused. He was helped by a local resident to contact the SHO of Digha police station.

Singh, in a statement to police, said Bittu Rai, a notorious criminal who has a number of cases, including murder, registered against him.

“We have registered an FIR against the accused and managed to arrest Upendra Rai’s father Lallu Rai. The other accused will be arrested soon,” said Ranjit Kumar, an investigating officer of the Digha police station.

The victim is posted in the Digha police station as well.

The police officers of the entire state have been directed by DGP R.S. Bhatti to complete the unsolved cases and put fugitives, warranted accused and other criminals behind the bars.

