INDIA

Police on alert as Dalit youth hacked to death in TN’s Tenkasi

NewsWire
0
0

The Tenkasi police have been put on alert after a Dalit youth was hacked to death at Sengottai municipal complex building.

Even though the two accused belonging to a Most Backward Community (MBC) were arrested on Wednesday itself, the possibility of retaliation is not being ruled out.

Rajesh (27) of a Dalit community was working as a temporary employee at Sengottai municipality. Eye witnesses said that two bike-borne youths reached the municipality complex building and waited for Rajesh on Wednesday. As soon as he arrived, they two hacked him to death using sickles they were carrying.

The killers, Mari (21) and Manthiramoorthi (26) were arrested even as they were trying to surrender before the Ambasamudram police.

Rajesh’s kin staged a blockade on the Kollam-Thirumangalam road and police had to disperse them.

Tenkasi police are, however, on high alert as the possibility of the killing of Rajesh escalating into a caste war cannot be ruled out.

In 2021, after the Stalin government came to power, there were back to back killings in Tirunelveli and Madurai districts.

State Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu had to camp in Madurai and bring the situation under control.

While police are not expecting such a situation in Tenkasi, it is on alert at the possibility of retaliation by the relatives and caste members of the deceased.

20230615-102804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unpardonable: SC slams Centre for delay on portal for migrant workers’...

    Delhi’s records coolest May in 36 years

    Ileana D’Cruz goes out on a drive; says ‘sun’s out, bump’s...

    Nagaland to ask Centre to repeal AFSPA; Hornbill Fest called off