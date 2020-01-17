Police on hunt to arrest Bengaluru Church burglar

Bengaluru, Jan 21 (IANS) City Police are on the hunt to arrest a thief for burglarizing the St. Francis of Assisi Church, a police official said on Tuesday.

“There is no communal motive to the burglary, it was only a theft, ” Kengeri assistant commissioner of police U. D. Krishna Kumar told IANS.

Kumar said a first information report has been registered on a complaint filed by the Church father Satish Kumar.

According to Kumar, the thief broke into the Church around 11 p. m. on Monday to decamp with the offering box.

Kumar said the police are yet to arrest the culprit.

Kengeri is a satellite town 20 km distant from Bengaluru.

–IANS

